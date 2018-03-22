  • Travis AFB: Driver dead after gaining 'unauthorized access' to base's main gate, crashing

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. - Officials at Travis Air Force Base in California say a car gained “unauthorized access” to the base’s main gate and later crashed.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Travis AFB: Driver dead after gaining 'unauthorized access' to base's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorney representing Trump in Russia probe resigns

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man drowned after killing mother with hammer as Irma approached, sheriff says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Frank Avruch, known for playing Bozo the Clown, dies at 89

  • Headline Goes Here

    Utility pole held together with duct tape to be repaired