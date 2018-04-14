Trump announces attack on Syria with U.S.-led coalition

President Donald Trump announced a U.S.-led attack on Syria in a statement Friday night from the White House.
TRENDING NOW:
- 911 dispatcher placed on leave following teen's suffocation death inside van
- Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
- Having trouble with your Verizon phone? Here's why:
- VIDEO: Century III Mall going up for sheriff's sale
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}