President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday before Tuesday's highly anticipated summit meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
BREAKING: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Singapore for historic summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. Follow our live blog for the latest coverage on the #TrumpKimSummit https://t.co/OF0BE46L8r pic.twitter.com/H2a8mkbs91— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 10, 2018
JUST IN: Pres. Trump arrives in Singapore, greeted by Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. https://t.co/EZaP154QuS pic.twitter.com/LhZltkKNx7— ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2018
Here are the latest updates:
Update 8:43 a.m. EDT June 10: The president arrived in SIngapore on Air Force One at the Paya Lebar Air Base at 8:21 p.m. local time and was greeted by Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's foreign minister, CNN reported. Trump told reporters he felt “very good” about the summit. He got into his limousine without further comment and headed to his hotel, CNN reported.
Air Force One arrives in Singapore https://t.co/OwCi8j8XOA— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2018
Check back for updates to this developing story.
