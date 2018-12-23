WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has named incumbent Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan as acting Secretary of Defense. He will start the role Jan. 1
"I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!”
The announcement comes days after Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis announced he was resigning.
