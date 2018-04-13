Trump pardons former Dick Cheney aide Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Scooter Libby, who served as chief of staff for former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Trump officially pardons Scooter Libby. pic.twitter.com/KJFaCqNduh— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 13, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida murder suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-70
- School bans homework in favor of family time
- Century III Mall going up for sheriff’s sale
- VIDEO: ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,’ teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}