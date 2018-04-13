  • Trump pardons former Dick Cheney aide Scooter Libby

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Scooter Libby, who served as chief of staff for former Vice President Dick Cheney.

