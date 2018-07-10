  • Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh as new US Supreme Court nominee replacing Anthony Kennedy

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump has picked Brett Kavanaugh as his new United States Supreme Court nominee, announcing his decision Monday night in a prime-time televised address.

    If confirmed, Kavanaugh will replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a crucial swing vote on the court, when Kennedy steps down at the end of the month.

    >> Read more trending news

    With the nomination of Kavanaugh, Trump has cemented the conservative bent of the U.S. Supreme Court for potentially several generations.

    >> Jamie Dupree: Brett Kavanaugh no stranger to D.C. legal, political circles

    A Washington insider, Kavanaugh, 53, has served on the D.C. Circuit Court since 2006 and has a long and solid record as a conservative jurist. The federal appeals court judge, who attended Yale Law School and clerked under Kennedy, also worked for Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr in the 1990s and played a crucial role in writing the Starr Report, which led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories