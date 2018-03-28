Trump replacing VA Sec. David Shulkin with his personal physician Ronny L. Jackson

After weeks of rumors and speculation, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is out. President Donald Trump is nominating Admiral Ronny L. Jackson to replace Shulkin, according to a tweet the president posted Wednesday afternoon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Exchange student accused of Pa. school threat
- You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat
- Pitt student-athlete being treated for possible meningitis
- VIDEO: Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}