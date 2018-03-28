  • Trump replacing VA Sec. David Shulkin with his personal physician Ronny L. Jackson

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After weeks of rumors and speculation, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is out. President Donald Trump is nominating Admiral Ronny L. Jackson to replace Shulkin, according to a tweet the president posted Wednesday afternoon.

