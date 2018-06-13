0 Trump returns from North Korea summit, says there's ‘no longer a nuclear threat'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday after returning to the U.S. from a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 7:13 a.m. EDT June 13: Trump tweeted again to defend his decision to eliminate “war games,” or joint military exercises, with South Korea.

“We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith – which both sides are!” Trump wrote.

>> See the tweet here

We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

>>Read more trending news

Original report: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday after returning to the U.S. from a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

“Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump wrote. “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”

>> Jamie Dupree: Congress voices skepticism over Trump-Kim agreement

He added: “Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!

>> Jamie Dupree: Details of the joint agreement from the Trump-Kim summit

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The tweets came one day after Trump and Kim signed a document that says North Korea “commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The agreement also puts an end to the United States’ “war games,” or joint military exercises, with South Korea “unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should,” Trump said in a press conference Tuesday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.