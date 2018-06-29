  • Trump to announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee on July 9

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    President Donald Trump is moving quickly to announce a replacement for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement this week.

    Trump told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One enroute to New Jersey that he plans to announce his pick for the high court on July 9, according to news reports.

    The president also told reporters he’s considering two women and plans to interview several potential candidates for the job this weekend, The Associated Press reported.

    The president on Wednesday, the day Kennedy announced his retirement, said that he’ll draw from a list of 25 candidates that he used to nominate Justice Neil Gorsuch last year.

    Kennedy was appointed to the nation’s highest court by President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

    “It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said in a statement.

    In announcing his retirement Wednesday, he also said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

    Kennedy is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also announced his intention Wednesday to move quickly in replacing Kennedy, saying that lawmakers will vote this fall before the mid-term elections to approve of Kennedy’s replacement.

    President Donald Trump said he is contemplating five candidates to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, including two women.
