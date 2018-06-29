Trump to announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee on July 9

President Donald Trump is moving quickly to announce a replacement for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement this week.
Trump told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One enroute to New Jersey that he plans to announce his pick for the high court on July 9, according to news reports.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: BPEP urges district attorney, president judge to revoke bond for Rosfeld
- Police searching for missing 96-year-old man
- Wynonna Judd's Daughter Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
- VIDEO:Who is Jarrod Ramos, Suspected Maryland Shooter?
BREAKING: Trump says he plans to announce Supreme Court choice on July 9, says he's considering 2 women.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2018
The president also told reporters he’s considering two women and plans to interview several potential candidates for the job this weekend, The Associated Press reported.
>>>Related: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
The president on Wednesday, the day Kennedy announced his retirement, said that he’ll draw from a list of 25 candidates that he used to nominate Justice Neil Gorsuch last year.
Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire from US Supreme Court - President Trump's list of nominees at https://t.co/HywpNaa4du pic.twitter.com/owAmkNjIYT— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 27, 2018
Kennedy was appointed to the nation’s highest court by President Ronald Reagan in 1987.
>>From Jamie Dupree: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire
“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said in a statement.
In announcing his retirement Wednesday, he also said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Kennedy is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.
>> Related: 5things to know about the Supreme Court
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also announced his intention Wednesday to move quickly in replacing Kennedy, saying that lawmakers will vote this fall before the mid-term elections to approve of Kennedy’s replacement.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}