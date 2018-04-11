Trump tweets warning to Russia on Syria: 'Get ready'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to issue a warning to Russia in the wake of its recent statements about Syria.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
