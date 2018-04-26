  • Trump VA nominee Ronny Jackson in talks to withdraw, reports say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, “is in active discussions with senior White House officials about withdrawing his name from consideration for the cabinet post,” NBC News reports.

     

    Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

