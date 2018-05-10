0 WATCH LIVE: Trump greets 3 Americans released by North Korea

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -

Three Americans detained for more than a year in North Korea landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland early Thursday.

Three Americans freed from North Korea greeted by Pres. Trump We're live at Joint Base Andrews where Pres. Trump will greet the three Americans released from North Korea. https://abcn.ws/2KRJC1g Posted by ABC News on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Here are the latest updates from the scene:

Update 3:02 a.m. EDT Thursday: The three freed detainees have exited the plane with President Donald Trump and the first lady.

“This is a very special night for these really great people,” Trump said to members of the press at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, adding that he “very much appreciates” that North Korea released them.

When one detainee was asked how it felt to be back in America, he said, “It’s like a dream.”

History: The freed men from North Korea with President Trump and Melania at Joint Base Andrews. pic.twitter.com/9cHrmCT0pw — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 10, 2018

Update 2:57 a.m. EDT Thursday: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have boarded the plane to speak with the detainees freed by North Korea.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board plane carrying three Americans released from North Korea. pic.twitter.com/5lBNnLnH8v — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2018

Update 2:44 a.m. EDT Thursday: The plane carrying the American detainees has arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The plane carrying the three Americans detained in North Korea has landed at Joint Base Andrews - @ABC pic.twitter.com/2OLnvTeXoI — Adriana Pratt (@adrianampratt) May 10, 2018

Update 2:37 a.m. EDT Thursday: The plane carrying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Joint Base Andrews after securing release of three American detainees from North Korea. pic.twitter.com/b7hXut1d2p — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2018

Update 2:23 a.m. EDT Thursday: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived at Joint Base Andrews.

Please return for updates on this developing story.

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, leaves the White House in Washington, early Thursday, May 10, 2018, to greet three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year, who are arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

More trending news

© 2018 Cox Media Group.