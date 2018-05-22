0 Bridgeville police catch another alleged prankster damaging cruiser

The Bridgeville Police Department took to Facebook to mock a man who jumped on the hood of a parked police car -- and was caught.

In the before photo, the man can be seen on the hood of the new car holding a drink in each hand. Police blurred his face.

Damany Lewis talks to the police chief about the arrest, and the mocking Facebook post, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

In the after photo -- his mugshot -- police again covered his face with a surprised clay face resembling Mr. Bill from "Saturday Night Live" fame.

“That look on your face last Monday when you had a few too many glasses of liquid courage and decided to do something stupid. Versus, the look on your face Saturday when the warrant was served and you got walked into jail (barefoot) because, well, your shoes are what we call ‘evidence,’” the department captioned the side-by-side photos.

Apparently, the man was with his girlfriend and was not a gentleman.

“Your girlfriend is not very happy with you either, since you left her behind to take the fall, and kept running even when she told you to stop,” the post said.

Police continued the post with this warning to the public:

“Lastly, (message to others) our Police Department, just like many others, is surrounded with surveillance cameras. You will not get away with this. You will be caught and prosecuted!”

The post ended with the following list:

Damage to car: $600 (Criminal Mischief).

Value of drinking glasses, two of them $25, (Theft).

Escape.

Disorderly Conduct.

Making the BPD Facebook page (Priceless)

