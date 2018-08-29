British and French fishermen ram boats in ongoing dispute over scallops

ENGLISH CHANNEL - British and French fishermen took their beef over scallops to another level this week.
Boats from the two countries got into a pushing match in the English Channel Tuesday.
Video captured one boat ramming into another one before being pushed aside by a third boat.
It's part of a long-standing dispute over scallop fishing regulations.
The skirmish took place because British crews are allowed to fish year-round, while their French counterparts are restricted to a shorter harvesting season.
The two sides reached agreements in the past five years, but this year France blocked the deal, igniting the trade war.
The United Kingdom claims the French boats targeted them with "dangerous maneuvering ... firing flares, and throwing shackles and bottles."
The French feel British fishermen are attempting to deplete stocks before the start of the harvesting season.
