Burglar captured on surveillance video at local coffee drive-through

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A burglar was on a mission early Christmas Eve morning at a coffee drive-through on Route 65 in Bellevue.
Surveillance video from BeanThru shows the play-by-play of what this guy did to get inside, including smashing through a window with his hands.
The owner said the guy got away with about $200 in cash and some expensive IT equipment.
The word of the burglary spread in the Bellevue community and many drivers were tipping a little extra for their favorite coffee shop on Christmas Eve.
