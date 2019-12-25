Burglar captured on surveillance video at local coffee drive-through

Man busts through window of local coffee shop
By: WPXI.com News Staff
Updated: December 24, 2019 - 3:32 PM

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A burglar was on a mission early Christmas Eve morning at a coffee drive-through on Route 65 in Bellevue.

Surveillance video from BeanThru shows the play-by-play of what this guy did to get inside, including smashing through a window with his hands.

The owner said the guy got away with about $200 in cash and some expensive IT equipment.

The word of the burglary spread in the Bellevue community and many drivers were tipping a little extra for their favorite coffee shop on Christmas Eve.

Watch the video above to see the burglar who was caught on camera.

