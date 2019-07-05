0 Burglar steals juice, gets caught trapped upside down, screaming

SALINA, Kan. - A burglar's plan to steal from a Kansas home turned upside down and all he got was some cranberry juice.

"You hear about this stuff. You see it on the news and everything, but until it happens to you, you're just scared, you're just scared," Robert Hawkman told KWCH after his son found an intruder in their home.

Hawkman said his son found the suspect on their inversion table, with his feet locked in and his body laid back, after he heard screaming coming from their basement. That's when they called police.

"You do a minute or two minutes at a time if you work up to like five minutes you're gonna be lightheaded. It would be like standing on your head for five or 10 minutes. And then getting up you can imagine running up a flight of stairs to get out of the house, we know you're not supposed to be there," said Hawkman.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested Jamey Sanders on aggravated burglary charges. Hawkman said the suspect only wore shorts but the rest of his clothing was recovered from the front yard.

"The shoes were right here, the juice was over there. I mean, it's weird. Why would you take your shoes off and put your driver's license in it and leave a container of juice?" said Hawkman.

Hawkman said he's just grateful no one was hurt and from now on will always make sure his doors are locked.

"We kinda just let the neighbors know that you might wanna consider locking your doors because it could happen to anybody. We were very fortunate that nobody got hurt. We lock our doors now," said Hawkman.



CNN/KWCH