0 Bus driver, passengers push stuck car off train tracks

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wisconsin bus driver is being praised for her willingness to help after she organized a rescue for a car stuck on a set of train tracks.

Bus driver Shenika Merrill was driving her regular route navigating through a snowstorm early Tuesday morning. Approaching an intersection, she saw a car stuck in a dangerous spot up ahead.

"When I was at the stop, I had noticed a car sitting on top of the tracks and I saw hazard lights, so I'm like, 'Is her car stuck? Is something wrong?'" Merrill told WITI.

Leaving passengers on the bus, she walked over to the car. "She rolled down her window and she told me she was stuck, and she had been there for like 20-30 minutes. I'm like, 'Oh my God, we need to get you off these tracks because it's dangerous,'" said Merrill.

TRENDING NOW:

The stranded driver was on the way to her job at local hospital and was about to call for help when Merrill offered to push. Merrill asked a passenger to help, but pretty soon, one by one, the passengers on the bus joined in. With her crew rallied behind her, Merrill led the pushing and the car was freed.

Matt Sliker is a spokesman for the transit system and said, "So many of our great drivers don't hesitate to just stop and help. And in this case, it could have been a life or death situation, so we're just so proud of her for stopping."

The woman later wrote to the Milwaukee County Transit System saying "This lady, bless her heart, gathered everyone she could and they pushed me out of the snow. You are the reason I got to work today to save lives."

In response to the woman's letter, Merrill said she was just happy to help.



CNN/WITI