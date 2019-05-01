0 Bus driver rapes 14-year-old, gets no jail time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. - A New York judge is facing outrage for sentencing a former school bus driver to probation after he pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl. Tens of thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for the judge to be removed. Prosecutors and the man's lawyer say the punishment was appropriate.

Watertown attorney Eric Swartz told WSTM that his client is guilty of a crime, "My client was 25. OK, and he had and he pled to having sex with a person who was at that point 14 years old. So by definition she can't consent. So that is rape third. But I think what people think is that there is an assault element when they hear that word." Swartz said there's no indication an attack of any sort happened, but the victim's age makes it illegal. "Is it OK to have sex with a teenager? No, it's not. He pled guilty to that. He's suffering the consequences of that."

Now Judge James McCluskey is under fire for his decision to sentence Shane Piche to 10 years probation. "Probation is an arm of law enforcement. They recommended probation for this person," said Swartz. Piche has no prior criminal record.

"Based on my experience and my understanding of this file, the sentencing parameters, the judge was well within his right to sentence this guy to probation," said assistant district attorney Patricia Dziuba. Dziuba said there are other misconceptions about the case. "This sexual contact occurred between the defendant and the victim away from school property a good point in time after they had met on the school bus, when the defendant was driving her bus. It's my understanding there was some contact through social media. And then there was a physical meeting and that that's when the offense occurred."

Dziuba says McClusky was well within his rights to sentence Piche to probation and force him to register as a sex offender, "and getting him onto probation to get sex offender treatment -- our hope is that we can teach him better ways to deal with these issues and maybe educate him about making better choices in the future as well as keep him from having access to children at this point which is part of what the probationary period will do."

New York state law does not place level one sex offenders on any online sex offender data bases.

The victim's mother wrote in a victim impact statement that her daughter was traumatized and is now struggling with anxiety and depression.



CNN/WSTM