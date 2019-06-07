  • 2019 School Guide rankings: Southwestern Pennsylvania's top overachieving districts

    By: Ethan Lott  – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Most school rankings in this publication are based only on standardized test scores, but the overachiever rank adds one other factor  — the percent of students defined by the state as economically disadvantaged.

    Since economics has one of the strongest correlations with student academic success, this formula asks the basic question: “Which districts are outperforming expectations?”

    The list shows the percent of the district considered economically disadvantaged, ranging from 5.9% to 100%. The gap between the Honor Roll rank and the rank disadvantaged gives a sense of whether a district is punching above or below its weight. The formula used digs deeper into the data to differentiate between district overachiever performance.

    Here are the top five:

    1. Cornell School District
    2. Uniontown Area School District
    3. Southmoreland School District
    4. Fox Chapel Area School District
    5. Riverview School District

     

