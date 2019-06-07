PITTSBURGH - Most school rankings in this publication are based only on standardized test scores, but the overachiever rank adds one other factor — the percent of students defined by the state as economically disadvantaged.
Since economics has one of the strongest correlations with student academic success, this formula asks the basic question: “Which districts are outperforming expectations?”
The list shows the percent of the district considered economically disadvantaged, ranging from 5.9% to 100%. The gap between the Honor Roll rank and the rank disadvantaged gives a sense of whether a district is punching above or below its weight. The formula used digs deeper into the data to differentiate between district overachiever performance.
Here are the top five:
- Cornell School District
- Uniontown Area School District
- Southmoreland School District
- Fox Chapel Area School District
- Riverview School District
For the full list, head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
