Air travelers face frustration as FAA's further drop in flights takes effect

Air travelers could face more frustration as busy U.S. airports need to meet a higher Federal Aviation Administration target for reducing flights Tuesday after already canceling thousands to scale back demands on the nation's aviation system during the government shutdown.

The FAA ordered domestic airlines last week to drop 4% of their flights at 40 major U.S. airports, saying absences and signs of stress among traffic controllers made it imperative to act in the name of public safety. After already canceling more than 7,900 since Friday, the goal for cutting flights is set to rise to 6% on Tuesday and again to 10% on Friday.

But it was unclear exactly how many additional flights would need to be canceled Tuesday. The average cancellation rate over the last few days already exceeded the FAA’s requirement, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. The FAA also expanded its flight restrictions Monday, barring business jets and many private flights from using a dozen airports already under commercial flight limits.

However, controller shortages continued to lead to flight delays, including one of about five hours for arriving flights Monday evening at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, where wintry weather added to staffing-related disruptions earlier in the day. The FAA warned that staffing at over a dozen towers and control centers could delay planes departing for Phoenix, San Diego, the New York area and Houston, among other cities.

Freezing weather in parts of the country on Tuesday could cause further delays and cancellations.

The Senate passed legislation Monday to reopen the government, but the bill still needs to clear the House and final passage could be days away. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made clear last week that flight cuts will remain until the FAA sees staffing levels stabilize at its air traffic control facilities.

Many planes also aren’t where they’re supposed to be, which could slow the airlines’ return to normal operations even after the FAA lifts the order, said Mike Taylor, who leads research on airports and airlines at J.D. Power.

Todd Walker said he missed his mom’s 80th birthday when his flight was canceled over the weekend.

“All of this has real negative consequences for millions of Americans, and it’s 100% unnecessary and avoidable,” he said.

The FAA had come under criticism after its original order only applied to a very small subsection of private planes. But some want to see even more done.

Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy Americans pushing for more progressive taxes, is calling for all private jets to be grounded during the shutdown.

“Rich people are taking their joyrides while average Americans don’t make it to grandma’s bedside in time,” said Erica Payne, its founder and president.

She added that none of its members that still fly private have reported cancellations or delays since the FAA's order took effect.

Tuesday marks the second missed payday for controllers. Some have started calling out of work, citing stress and the need to take on second jobs.

It's unclear how quickly controllers might be paid once the shutdown ends — it took more than two months to receive full back pay after the 35-day shutdown that ended in 2019, said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

President Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to pressure controllers to "get back to work, NOW!!!" He called for a $10,000 bonus for those who've stayed on the job and suggested docking pay for those who haven't.

Daniels said the shutdown has made controllers’ demanding jobs even more stressful, leading to fatigue and increased risks. He said the number who are retiring or quitting is “growing” by the day.

Yamat reported from Las Vegas and Funk from Omaha, Nebraska. Associated Press writers Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ken Sweet, Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Michael R. Sisak in New York; Stephen Groves and Kevin Freking in Washington; John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, and Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed to this report.

