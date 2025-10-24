Alaska Airlines says an information technology outage is grounding its flights

SEATTLE — An information technology outage has prompted Alaska Airlines to ground its planes, the airline said Thursday.

The company said in a post on the social media site X that it imposed a “temporary ground stop.” It recommended that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” post said.

The airline didn't immediately respond to an email requesting more information.

