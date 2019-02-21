PITTSBURGH - An attorney for a group of residents against a proposed UPMC South hospital argued Wednesday night at a Jefferson Hills borough zoning appeals hearing that UPMC’s permit was approved in error.
More than 100 residents have been battling UPMC’s plans to build a 200,000-square-foot 63-bed hospital off Route 51 about a mile from Jefferson Hospital at the site of the Practice T golf center and a former drive-in theatre. Their lawyers, Pittsburgh law firm Marcus and Shapira, last year filed an appeal of the zoning officer’s approval of a permit application for the hospital filed Aug. 27 by UPMC subsidiary AUUE.
The zoning board hearing on the appeal began Wednesday evening at Thomas Jefferson High School with Thursday night and Tuesday night as continuation dates. The full board, minus one member who is abstaining due to a potential conflict, will hear from lawyers for the residents, the borough and UPMC as well as witnesses. A immediate decision on the appeal isn’t expected but has to be approved by a public vote.
Read the full story in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
