Bank of America moves ahead with next Pittsburgh branch

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
PITTSBURGH — Bank of America has another Pittsburgh-area branch in the works, a regulatory filing revealed.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based financial giant filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open a branch at 4032 William Penn Hwy. in Monroeville.

Bank of America told the Business Times that the financial center is expected to open later this year or in the first quarter of 2025. At least one additional location is planned for 2025, but that location has not been disclosed.

