Bank's consolidation efforts come to Pittsburgh, two branches closing

PITTSBURGH - One of the biggest banks in the Pittsburgh region plans to shutter two Allegheny County branches, part of a footprint wide consolidation that started last year and is accelerating in 2019.
KeyBank is closing its Smithton branch, 713 Peer Street, and Finleyville, at 3500 Extension Ave., effective May 3.
Pittsburgh Business Times
