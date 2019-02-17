  • Bank's consolidation efforts come to Pittsburgh, two branches closing

    By: Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - One of the biggest banks in the Pittsburgh region plans to shutter two Allegheny County branches, part of a footprint wide consolidation that started last year and is accelerating in 2019.

    KeyBank is closing its Smithton branch, 713 Peer Street, and Finleyville, at 3500 Extension Ave., effective May 3.

