  • Carnegie Mellon, Facebook create robot poker champion

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    A poker-playing bot that was created through a collaboration between Carnegie Mellon University and Facebook defeated professional poker players, according to a report from Digital Trends.

    The A.I. system is called Pluribus, and the bot played 10,000 hands of Texas Hold'em poker across 12 days against 12 professional poker players. The bot was used in two scenarios: Pluribus against five human players, and a human player against five bots. The bot won an average of $5 per hand with winnings of $1,000 per hour, which the researchers behind Pluribus called a "decisive margin of victory" in their paper on the experiment published in Science.

