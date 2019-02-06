Channel 11, Pittsburgh Business Times announce partnership

PITTSBURGH - WPXI-TV Channel 11 and the Pittsburgh Business Times announced this week that it has formed a content sharing partnership.
Under terms of the deal, WPXI and the Business Times and will share news and expertise across their digital platforms. Readers will now be able to find select Business Times content on WPXI.com and through social media, and vice versa.
The move is designed to enhance both organizations’ business news content and offer more robust stories on both sites.
“Pittsburgh has a thriving business community and this partnership helps connect our consumers to those important stories,” said Kevin Hayes, WPXI-TV General Manager. “It’s another way we are providing impactful content across our digital platforms.
“We’re thrilled to partner with WPXI,” said Evan Rosenberg, market president and publisher at the Pittsburgh Business Times. “The combination of the PBT’s business news intelligence coupled with Pittsburgh’s broadcast television news leader will serve the community well.”
The partnership was effective Feb. 1.
WPXI-TV is a Cox Media Group television station, while the Pittsburgh Business Times is a part of American City Business Journals.
