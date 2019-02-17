Chase's first Pittsburgh branches greenlit by regulator

PITTSBURGH - JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s plans to open its first Pittsburgh branches have been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The locations are downtown at One Oxford Centre and at the intersection of Walnut Street and South Aiken Avenue in the city’s Shadyside neighborhood, according to the OCC's website.
To read more, visit the Pittsburgh Business Times.
