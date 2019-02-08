PITTSBURGH - There was a time not so long ago when Pennsylvania was known as a great wasteland for beer and wine lovers. Now, neighborhood brewpubs and winery tours around the Pittsburgh metro are as ubiquitous as an Iron City Beer at a Steelers Bar.
When the Business Times set out to pull together Lists of breweries, wineries and distilleries in the region, we knew the industry had grown. After calling more than 100 breweries and brewpubs in the region, contacting several dozen wineries and numerous distilleries, it was obvious it was the right time to launch these lists.
Largest Pittsburgh-area Breweries
- Pittsburgh Brewing Company
- Stoney's Brewing Company
- Helltown Brewing LLC
Largest Pittsburgh-area Wineries/Distilleries
- Wiggle Whiskey
- Threadbar Cider House and Meadery
- KingView Mead
