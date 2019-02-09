  • CNX contains well leaking natural gas in Westmoreland County

    By: Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - CNX Resources Corp. said Tuesday that it had successfully contained the wayward well that had been leaking natural gas in Westmoreland County.

    The Shaw 1G well in Washington Township ran into pressure issues in the Utica Shale about a mile underground during hydraulic fracturing in late January. 

    CNX began remediation processes last weekend.

