PITTSBURGH - Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.
CBP said Friday that it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.
Sitting on tarmac in plane in Chicago because U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer system is down. Pilot says we could be sitting here for “couple hours”. pic.twitter.com/a3vVySRblO— Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) August 16, 2019
Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers - Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.
CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.
