Duquesne University approved for new ‘capstone’ health sciences building

Duquesne University is approved for its next significant campus construction project after the Pittsburgh Planning Commission unanimously voted forward its new building for the Rangos School of Health Sciences.

On a day on which most city activity revolved around the challenge of clearing the streets of a foot of snow that came down over the weekend, the commission quickly approved the plan for the new building at Duquesne, a project to total 80,000 square feet and five stories slated for what is now a surface parking lot at the corner of Forbes Avenue and Magee Street.

“I call this the ‘capstone project,’” said Rod Dobish, an associate vice president and chief facilities officer at Duquesne, introducing the project to the commission and pledging, “we’re gonna finish off Forbes Avenue.”

