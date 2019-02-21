  • Former Phillies slugger invests in local baseball tech company

    By: Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh-based Diamond Kinetics added SeventySix Capital and MLB star Ryan Howard to its list of investors in a news release Wednesday.

    Diamond Kinetics, which makes smart baseballs, softballs and bats, plans to use the funding to enhance the sensors in its hardware products as well as its mobile app. The company currently employs 20 people.

    SeventySix Capital, led by Howard, invests in sports tech startups, esports and the sports betting industry. The venture capital firm joins a lineup of Diamond Kinetic investors that already includes Pittsburgh Pirates principal owner and chairman Bob Nutting and former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu.

    Read more of this story in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories