Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani sets move-in date for Strip District office

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s largest law firms confirmed the move-in date for its new office beyond downtown.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansuhkani expects to relocate to 75 Hopper in the Strip District on March 2, Matthew Horgan, Pittsburgh office managing partner, told the Business Times.

It will be the only firm among the 10 biggest in the city that is not based downtown.

