Grove City College alumnus named as institution’s 10th president

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Grove City College has tapped one of its own to serve as its 10th president, according to an announcement from the Christian liberal arts school located about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Bradley J. Lingo, a 2000 GCC graduate and the current dean of the Regent University School of Law, will assume presidential duties this summer and be officially installed during the 2025-2026 school year.

“As a student, my life was transformed through Grove City College and I experienced the joy of working hard to pursue excellence in a Christian community,” Lingo said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to return and ensure that future generations of Grove City College students will receive the Christian, conservative, academically excellent, affordable education that profoundly shaped me. There’s never been a more important time for a school like Grove City College. Our singular combination of institutional freedom and academic excellence that takes place in a Christian community makes us a beacon of light and a bastion of hope for our country’s future.”

Lingo will take over the role from current GCC President Paul McNulty, who has held the office for over 10 years and announced his retirement to take effect at the end of the current term this past August.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group