Kraft Heinz shares drop after disclosure of SEC investigation

PITTSBURGH - Kraft Heinz Co. said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last October over its accounting in procurement.
The SEC had apparently opened an investigation into Kraft Heinz’s (Nasdaq: KHC) accounting, procedures and internal controls in procurement. Kraft Heinz disclosed in its fourth-quarter/full-year earnings statement released Thursday afternoon that it started an internal investigation and would in the fourth quarter add $25 million to its cost of products sold after the investigation. It said the amounts were immaterial to 2017 and 2018 results.
