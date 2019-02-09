  • Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Beaver County

    By: Luke Torrance, Pittsburgh Business Times

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Beaver County is getting its first medical marijuana dispensary this summer.

    Sunrise Organic Wellness is planning to open a dispensary in June on Sheffield Road in Aliquippa, according to a report in the Beaver County Times.

    The company currently operates in four states and Washington, D.C.

    Pittsburgh Business Times

