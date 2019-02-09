Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Beaver County is getting its first medical marijuana dispensary this summer.
Sunrise Organic Wellness is planning to open a dispensary in June on Sheffield Road in Aliquippa, according to a report in the Beaver County Times.
The company currently operates in four states and Washington, D.C.
To read more on this story, visit the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}