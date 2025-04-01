MidPoint affiliate acquires Penn Avenue site in East Liberty for 43-unit affordable senior complex

PITTSBURGH — A gateway corner of the East Liberty business district has a new owner with early plans for a new affordable housing development.

Real estate records reveal that North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties has sold the open lot at 6135 to 6145 Penn Ave., a plot for which the neighborhood commercial buildings were razed years ago to make way for a new office and retail development that lately has been used for little more than some remaining and temporary Black Lives Matter memorials.

The buyer is Royal Lofts Pittsburgh LLC, which is an affiliate of MidPoint Group of Companies, Inc., which specializes in affordable housing development and is currently building the $65 million City’s Edge mixed-use project near PPG Paints Arena in Uptown.

Nate Boe, principal of MidPoint, confirmed the land buy.

