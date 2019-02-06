PITTSBURGH - To hear Meredith Meyer Grelli tell it, Wigle Whiskey faced a need to expand from the day it opened.
“We’ve got to store 3,000 barrels of whiskey for years. That inventory continues to grow,” said Meyer Grelli, one of the family owners of the Strip District distillery, the first whiskey distillery in Pittsburgh since before Prohibition. “We’ve always felt from day one a pressure on our space.”
It’s a unique dynamic for a distiller, as sprits like bourbon and rye need to be barrel-aged, which takes up a lot of space. That’s unlike a craft brewer, who needs to sell beer while it’s fresh, but often faces pressure to expand to create more room for equipment to make more product.
Yet for years, there wasn’t a path to expansion for small breweries, wineries and distilleries in the state, where the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, always cautious in its oversight, acted as a strict gatekeeper.
That shifted in 2016 with the passage of Act 39, which brought changes to the way alcohol is bought and sold in Pennsylvania, including paving a legal road for the expansion potential of its brewers, winemakers and distillers.
