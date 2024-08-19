One year after franchising, the Milkshake Factory has 100 franchisees

In 1914 Greek immigrants Carlie and Orania Sarandou opened a chocolate shop and soda fountain. Four generations later, their great-granddaughter Dana Edwards Manatos turned that legacy into the Milkshake Factory — and now there’s over a hundred of them.

“Hard work and serving premium products were engrained in us since we were born,” Milkshake Factory CEO Manatos said in a prepared statement. “All four generations have worked together, and because of what my great-grandmother taught us through the generations, Milkshake Factory can open the door for hundreds of small business owners across the country.”

The chain is managed by the overall Edwards family — which in addition to Manatos includes Chris and Mark Edwards. Last year the family was managing 11 locations in the Pittsburgh area when they announced a partnership with Franworth, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based firm that helps scale franchises. In slightly over a year, the company has reached agreements with 100 franchisees in 15 different states.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group