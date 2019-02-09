Pennsylvanians drink more alcohol than national average, thanks to love of beer

PITTSBURGH - When it come to overall alcohol consumption, Pennsylvania drinks like an average American.
Peering a little deeper in to the liquor cabinet, beer fridge and wine chiller finds Pennsylvanians are heavier into beer than the country as a whole.
Wine drinking in the Keystone state, while up by 65 percent over the past four decades, still trails the national average by 25 percent. Consumption of spirits is about 10 percent below the national average.
