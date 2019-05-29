PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is putting the market back in Market Square this summer, hosting a gathering of lifestyle goods and services vendors in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh.
From June 3 through Aug. 26, the PDP will hold a market of health products every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Booths will be set up for companies and organizations ranging from fitness classes to retailers of fitness gear. More than two dozen rotating vendors will take part in the market over the course of the summer.
The market will kick off on June 2 with a group CPR demonstration.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
