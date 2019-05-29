PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Business Times has released its exclusive rankings of the region's top-scoring high schools.
In all, 102 local districts and seven local charter schools were included. Charter schools must have offered 11th grade for at least three years to qualify, as the formula looks at three years of Keystone Exams, the Pennsylvania standardized test given to high school students.
The top five districts in the rankings are:
- Upper St. Clair
- Hampton School District
- North Allegheny
- Fox Chapel Area School District
- Mt. Lebanon School District
