PITTSBURGH - Leo W. Gerard, president of the United Steelworkers since 2001 and one of the steel industry’s leading voices, will be retiring along with three other top executives by the middle of July. Tom Conway, who is vice president of USW International, will take over for Gerard.
The Pittsburgh-based union, with 850,000 members in the steel industry and elsewhere, made the announcement about the Gerard’s retirement late Wednesday. Also leaving will be three other long-serving executives, Secretary-Treasurer Stan Johnson, Vice President Carol Landry and Vice President Jon Geenen. USW said the union’s International Executive Board approved the moves and the transition.
Pittsburgh Business Times
