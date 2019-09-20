PITTSBURGH - Have $500,000 to spend on a new home?
There’s a big selection in the Pittsburgh region. A recent online search turned up more than 500 houses listed that ranged from $450,000 to $550,000.
Yet, there are a few things to consider as the search begins.
First, when it comes to new construction, $500,000 isn’t what it used to be compared with a few years ago.
Phil Anthony, associate broker for Albert Anthony Real Estate, said his firm is representing an assortment of new builds in the city, including three townhouses on West Jefferson Street on the North Side, four in Lawrenceville and five under construction on N. Negley Avenue in East Liberty.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
