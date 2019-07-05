  • II-VI shuffles C-suite, appoints new president

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    A prominent Pittsburgh lawyer is the new president of material and laser manufacturer II-VI Inc.

    Walter Bashaw II has succeeded Vincent Mattera Jr., who held the post of president since November 2014.

    Mattera remains CEO and a member of the II-VI (Nasdaq:IIVI) board, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He additionally will serve as the principal operating officer.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories