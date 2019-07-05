A prominent Pittsburgh lawyer is the new president of material and laser manufacturer II-VI Inc.
Walter Bashaw II has succeeded Vincent Mattera Jr., who held the post of president since November 2014.
Mattera remains CEO and a member of the II-VI (Nasdaq:IIVI) board, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He additionally will serve as the principal operating officer.
