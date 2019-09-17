PITTSBURGH - Kentucky Fried... Donuts?
That will be the case in Pittsburgh, as the region has been selected — along with the Virginia cities of Norfolk and Richmond — to test KFC's chicken and donut combo for a limited time. More than 40 locations will have the combo, according to a press release from the company, half of which would be located in the Pittsburgh region. Most of these locations are in the city or its immediate suburbs, although locations in Latrobe and Butler will also have donuts.
KFC is owned by Yum! Brands Inc.
You can read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
