    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - That famous logo of a mallet-wielding rider at full gallop now bears a bag for recycling, so to speak.

    A Pittsburgh company that converts discarded plastic bottles into fabric has a new customer — the Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL).

    Thread International PBC Inc. is no stranger to working with major brands, supplying Timberland, Reebock and Aerie. Now its fabric is being used by Ralph Lauren for the retailer's latest twist on its iconic polo shirt.

