PITTSBURGH - Through the first five months of 2019, 35 homes have sold for more than $1 million and been reported in the pages of the Business Times Leads' section, down from last year's record for seven-figure home sales.
SLIDESHOW: See the $1 million homes sold in the Pittsburgh region so far this year
But high-end home sales have still been strong in 2019. Last year, through May, there were 42 such sales. Then June of 2018 came and another 20 million-dollar homes changed hands. A similar big June would place 2018 just behind last year, which ended the year with 141 seven-figure sales.
- 179 Johnston Rd., Peters Township – $3,000,000
- 221 Springdale Rd., Peters Township – $2,600,000
- 700 St. James St., Shadyside - $2,400,000
- 115 Nantucket Dr., Fox Chapel - $2,200,000
- 4229 Battle Ridge Rd., South Fayette Township - $2,200,000
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gunshot fired during fireworks show at local mall
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}