    By: Ethan Lott, Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Through the first five months of 2019, 35 homes have sold for more than $1 million and been reported in the pages of the Business Times Leads' section, down from last year's record for seven-figure home sales.

    But high-end home sales have still been strong in 2019. Last year, through May, there were 42 such sales. Then June of 2018 came and another 20 million-dollar homes changed hands. A similar big June would place 2018 just behind last year, which ended the year with 141 seven-figure sales.

    1. 179 Johnston Rd., Peters Township – $3,000,000
    2. 221 Springdale Rd., Peters Township – $2,600,000
    3. 700 St. James St., Shadyside - $2,400,000
    4. 115 Nantucket Dr., Fox Chapel - $2,200,000
    5. 4229 Battle Ridge Rd., South Fayette Township - $2,200,000

