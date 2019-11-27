When Beaver County Voice for Change hosted a presentation about the potential impacts of Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals' polyethylene plant at the Beaver Area Memorial Library in mid-November, the group's members and others in the environmental community had no idea what to expect.
The group, which backs progressive causes, wasn't sure about how many people would show up. They also didn't know how receptive the crowd would be, given the county's general positive attitude about the plant's high levels of employment and the welcome boost to an economy that has been struggling since the steel mills closed in the early '80s. It was, after all, the first time the group had tackled the issue.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster posts video that appears to show him driving more than 100 mph
- Neurological disease spreading among deer ahead of hunting season, local officials warn
- 1 people mover train down at Pittsburgh airport on busy travel day
- VIDEO: Rain, 50+ mph wind gusts could impact Thanksgiving travel
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}