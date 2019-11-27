UPMC will sail over $20 billion in annual revenue for 2019 — nearly doubling where it was five years ago.
The Pittsburgh-based integrated health care delivery and finance system logged $15.3 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2019, up from $13.9 billion during the same period last year. UPMC officials indicated in a briefing Monday afternoon that the system, which includes the hospital system as well as UPMC Health Plan and its UPMC Enterprises arm, would surpass $20 billion in annual revenue for 2019.
